iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,724 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

