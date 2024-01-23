BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Stock Up 1.7 %

BL opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,349,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after buying an additional 95,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.