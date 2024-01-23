ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $870.00 Price Target at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $765.00 to $870.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW opened at $752.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.99. The company has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $766.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.