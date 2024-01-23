Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 35,151 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,151 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

