Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

