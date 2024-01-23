MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $29.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6,060.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

