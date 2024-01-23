iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWR stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

