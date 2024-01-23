Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

