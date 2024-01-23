SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.