SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

