SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,888 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

