SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $601.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

