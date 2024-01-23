SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

