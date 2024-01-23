Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Netflix were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

