KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

