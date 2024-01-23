KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after purchasing an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,309,000 after acquiring an additional 467,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.