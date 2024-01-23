KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 10,096 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

