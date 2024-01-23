Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $156.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

