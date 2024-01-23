Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $257,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 856 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $381.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $981.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $390.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.02.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

