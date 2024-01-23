KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,277 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.