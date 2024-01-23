Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.