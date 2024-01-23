Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $692,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $307.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

