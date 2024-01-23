Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 63.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $678,000.

NTG stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

