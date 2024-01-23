Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $833.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.00 and a 12 month high of $846.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.48.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

