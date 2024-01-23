Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,387 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.59% of Digimarc worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digimarc by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

DMRC stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Digimarc Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

