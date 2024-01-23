Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 30,499 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

