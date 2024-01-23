Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 5.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $50,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

