Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 60,846.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.