HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HONE opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HONE. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

