Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AXP opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

