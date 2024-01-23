Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $364,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $364,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,219,141.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

