Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 542 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

