Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

