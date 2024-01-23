DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.19.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 1.6 %

DXCM opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 677,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.