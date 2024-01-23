STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in STERIS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

