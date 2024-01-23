1,420 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $604.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $489.54 and a 1-year high of $610.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.