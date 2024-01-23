Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 928 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

