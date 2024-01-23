Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $623.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.39. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $628.29. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.