Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.