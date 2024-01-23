Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 118,858 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.53% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $782.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.