Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 83,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,349,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,052,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

