Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 195.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,562 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

