Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,196,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,483,000.

Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

