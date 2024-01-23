Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $553.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

