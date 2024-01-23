Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 96,365 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,451,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,076,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 581,891 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,816,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

