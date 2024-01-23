Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.34% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,241,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,796 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,231,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,290,000 after purchasing an additional 119,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,227,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 388,071 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

