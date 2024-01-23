Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $297.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.22. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

