Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.