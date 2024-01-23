Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stock Position Cut by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $449.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.