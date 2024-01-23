Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,610 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

